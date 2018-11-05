49ers Dancer Kayla Morris Bravely Becomes First NFL Cheerleader To Kneel, And Twitter Is Here For It

During a Thursday night football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders, one of the San Francisco cheerleaders took a knee during the national anthem, and the image quickly went viral.

The cheerleader, who has since been identified as Kayla Morris, was photographed kneeling before the game. Morris’ family confirmed her identity to KRON4 in the Bay Area. Though Morris hasn’t posted anything to social media or done any interviews in which she explained her choice to kneel, the move seems to be directly connected to former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kayla Morris, the first NFL cheerleader to kneel during the US anthem. pic.twitter.com/gHIrluwNw5 — MoorInfo (@MoorInformation) November 4, 2018

Although Morris has not made any social media posts about the protest, many assume Morris led in tribute to Colin Kaepernick, who first knelt in 2016 before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Kaepernick’s protest has been seen by other athletes in the NFL, college, and high school teams, no cheerleaders have been spotted kneeling. Once Morris was identified, people on Twitter saluted her for having the bravery to engage in the protest against police brutality.

Written by BET Staff