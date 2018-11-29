Matt Barnes Asks Court To Reduce His Child Support Payment From $20,000 To $2,800 A Month Per Child

Matt Barnes is taking a page out of Rob Kardashian ’s book by requesting to lower his child support payments to Gloria Govan .

According to The Blast, Barnes has primary custody of his twin sons, who spend about 71% of their time with their father. Although Govan only has them for 29% of the time, she still collects $20,000 per month from Barnes in child support.

Since the ex-NBA star isn’t making the same as he did when he was on the court, he no longer has the funds to pay $20K a month.

Barnes said he now makes around $150,000, and after using the court’s child support payment calculation, the former Warriors player believes he should only be paying $2,798 per child, per month. That equates to a total annual payment of $67,148 to Govan for the boys.

While he’s asking that the court grant his request, Govan has not yet responded to proposed payment change.