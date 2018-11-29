Matt Barnes Asks Court To Reduce His Child Support Payment From $20,000 To $2,800 A Month Per Child

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Matt Barnes is taking a page out of Rob Kardashian’s book by requesting to lower his child support payments to Gloria Govan.
According to The Blast, Barnes has primary custody of his twin sons, who spend about 71% of their time with their father. Although Govan only has them for 29% of the time, she still collects $20,000 per month from Barnes in child support.
Since the ex-NBA star isn’t making the same as he did when he was on the court, he no longer has the funds to pay $20K a month.
Barnes said he now makes around $150,000, and after using the court’s child support payment calculation, the former Warriors player believes he should only be paying $2,798 per child, per month. That equates to a total annual payment of $67,148 to Govan for the boys.
While he’s asking that the court grant his request, Govan has not yet responded to proposed payment change.
