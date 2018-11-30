Aaron Hernandez Sang To Alleged Gay Lover During Jail Visit While His Fiancée Waited In Lobby

Newly released audio tapes from Aaron Hernandez’s time in jail reveal he sang “I Need Your Love” to his male lover during a visit while his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins was stuck waiting in the lobby.

According to Radar Online, Hernandez spent 40 minutes of his allocated 45-minute visit time at the Bristol County prison with his lover. This left Shayanna with only five minutes to see the late Patriots tight end.

In one of the tapes, Hernandez stated he’ll be out in “a few years.”

“Then, we’re moving to Cali.,” his alleged lover Ryan McDonnell said in the tape.

“Perfect.” Hernandez replied.

Later on, Hernandez sang the lyrics to Calvin Harris’ song “I Need Your Love.”

“It says: ‘I need your love, I need your time, when everything is wrong you make it feel right — I feel so high, I come alive, I need to be free with you, tonight,” Hernandez sang.

At one point, McDonnell mentioned Shayanna and how little time she’d have with the athlete.

“They gonna let us when we’re halfway done? I don’t wanna take Shayanna’s time, you know what I mean?” McDonnell asked.

“I didn’t even know she was coming in.” Hernandez responded.

“I’m scared — I don’t know if they know that I’m only getting half the time and Shayanna’s gonna be left [inaudible]. That’s what I’m nervous about,” McDonnell continued. “Did Shayanna drive up here today or did she stay up here?”

“Last night she stayed.” Hernandez replied. “She stayed up here? Where’d she stay, you know?”

Then Hernandez began saying he’s not a “punk” in jail until he was cut off by Shayanna’s entrance.

“I’m not a punk but I’m not gonna go just cause someone says you’re a punk…’I’ll be like whatever man, do something about it.'”

“Here comes Shay,” McDonnell said.

“I love you” Hernandez whispered.

Once Shayanna entered the scene, she blasted Hernandez for using up all his time with McDonnell.

“So, I really came here for five minutes?” Shayanna said. “I could’ve came up next week. I told you that I didn’t want to come up here in the first place because you had another visitor.”

“Oh, you can’t just walk in?” Hernandez asked.

“They called the front and then the guys that I always deal with was like: ‘Oh you only have five minutes or ten minutes.’ I told you I didn’t want to split the visit in the first place.” Shayanna said.