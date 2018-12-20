Memphis Depay's DMs Are Full After Split From Lori Harvey

For most people who don't follow the world of soccer, Dutch-Ghanaian star Memphis Depay was known as the man engaged to Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori Harvey. Well now that he's single, his DMs have been like Grand Central Station, and he's not complaining.

Memphis, who plays forward for French club Lyon and the Netherlands national team, announced his engagement to Lori back in June of 2017. While the couple seemed to be very happy after the proposal, things quickly went downhill.

Just months after the celebratory photo was posted to Instagram, Lori stopped wearing her engagement ring, and posts of the couple began disappearing from social media. Now, Lori is rumored to be dating Trey Songz, and women everywhere aren't mad.