Memphis Depay's DMs Are Full After Split From Lori Harvey

Published 6 days ago

For most people who don't follow the world of soccer, Dutch-Ghanaian star Memphis Depay was known as the man engaged to Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori Harvey. Well now that he's single, his DMs have been like Grand Central Station, and he's not complaining. 

Memphis, who plays forward for French club Lyon and the Netherlands national team, announced his engagement to Lori back in June of 2017. While the couple seemed to be very happy after the proposal, things quickly went downhill.

Just months after the celebratory photo was posted to Instagram, Lori stopped wearing her engagement ring, and posts of the couple began disappearing from social media. Now, Lori is rumored to be dating Trey Songz, and women everywhere aren't mad.

According to his Instagram story, Memphis can't keep the ladies away. In the comments section of the Shade Room post, many women said they'd never go from Memphis to Trey Songz. 

"First of all he looks way better than Trey," commented @queenmoves.

"Tell him don’t get cute. Answer them DMs," wrote @brownskinbee.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

