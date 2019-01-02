Tristan Thompson Turns Back To Khloe As She Tries To Dance With Him In Viral Video

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
It may be a new year, but it seems Tristan Thompson is back with the same old behavior.
In a recent video shared by The Shade Room, Khloe Kardashian tried to entice Tristan with a seductive dance. The only problem is Tristan doesn't have eyes on his back.
While Khloe appeared to be in good spirits and laughed the moment off, people in the comment section were not as forgiving.
Here are the most hilarious and shady reactions:
"How many ways does a man tell you he's not that into you for $500 Alex," wrote @milanchristopher.
"Whew chillay this ain't tea this dusse," commented @iamtanishathomas.
"This is truly cringe worthy. I'm suffering from second hand embarrassment," wrote _meshalasheae.
"He sure paid attention to them girls he was with a few months ago in the club," commented @sarahxsafari, who included several laughing crying emojis.
(Photo: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock)
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
