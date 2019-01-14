Boxer Gervonta Davis Reportedly Dating G Herbo’s Ex, Ari Fletcher

Featherweight world champion boxer Gervonta Davis is allegedly in the middle of a love triangle with rapper G Herbo’s baby mama and the mother of his own child.

Thanks to social media sleuths, people figured out that G Herbo’s ex, Ari Fletcher, has been cozying up with the famous fighter. Based on photos posted by Ari, fans realized Davis’ home was in the background.

She even posted she was at her “new man’s” house on IG Live. Someone then tagged Davis’ baby mama, Dretta Star, in a screenshot of Ari’s post. The photos of Ari and the conversation with Dretta were shared to The Shade Room.

Many pointed out that the location of her photos look very similar to Davis' house.