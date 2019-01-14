Boxer Gervonta Davis Reportedly Dating G Herbo’s Ex, Ari Fletcher

**** fights **** during the **** match at Copper Box Arena on May 20, 2017 in London, England.

The champion's baby momma spoke out on IG after photos of Ari were leaked.

Published 4 days ago

Featherweight world champion boxer Gervonta Davis is allegedly in the middle of a love triangle with rapper G Herbo’s baby mama and the mother of his own child.

Thanks to social media sleuths, people figured out that G Herbo’s ex, Ari Fletcher, has been cozying up with the famous fighter. Based on photos posted by Ari, fans realized Davis’ home was in the background.

She even posted she was at her “new man’s” house on IG Live. Someone then tagged Davis’ baby mama, Dretta Star, in a screenshot of Ari’s post. The photos of Ari and the conversation with Dretta were shared to The Shade Room.

Many pointed out that the location of her photos look very similar to Davis' house.

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Thembi! @ThembiTV_ _____________________________________ Earlier today we posted a photo of #Ari commenting “Chilling with my new man” on her friend’s Instagram live, along with other #GHerbo and #Taina (#EmilyB’s daughter) tea. _____________________________________ Well, boxer #GervontaDavis’ baby’s muva stepped in the comments and spilled tea that Ari is messing with him. We spoke with her exclusively, and Ari is reportedly there right now/earlier today. _____________________________________ As you can see in the photos, the couch Ari is sitting on is the couch in Gervonta’s home. The tea is Gervonta and the mother of his child #Dretta just had their baby girl not too long ago, and were boo’d up during the Christmas holidays and may still be involved. We’ll keep you posted on the tea! 📸: @gettyimages

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

On her own Instagram page, Dretta wrote, “woman to woman how is ok sis to take the next woman thru the same shit you just exposed to the world about you babydaddy…”

Dretta may have commented on the rumors since she and Davis reportedly spent the holidays together with their child. She also referenced rumors that rapper left G Herbo left Ari for Taina Williams. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

