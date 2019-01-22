Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Reveals Draymond Green And Hazel Renee Got Engaged

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spilled the beans on Monday and revealed Draymond Green and Hazel Renee are engaged.
Back in 2017, the Warriors' forward and "Basketball Wives" star were first rumored to be a couple, however they did posted pictures together on social media until 2018.
After a morning warm up, Kerr spoke with reporters and revealed the team’s extended L.A. road trip was very eventful for some.
"The time's been great," Kerr said of the team’s time in Los Angeles. "A nice change of pace during the middle of the season, especially in mid-January. Beautiful weather here and lot of guys have brought family members. Draymond got engaged. A lot of great stuff."
While Green and Renee have not yet confirmed the reports, Renee posted an Instagram story on Saturday, January 19, saying, “life just got sooo[sic] much better.”
Both Green and Renee have children from previous relationships. The Warriors' star has a son, Draymond Jr., with his former college sweetheart, Jelissa Hardy, while Renee has a 4-year-old daughter.
(Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
