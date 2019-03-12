White Utah Jazz Fan Accused Of Shouting Racial Taunt At Russell Westbrook Once Tweeted, 'Come At Me N****r Boy'

Things get heated between Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz fans again. “I’ll f*ck you up. You and your wife,” he says. Not sure what these fans said to him, but he also had issues with Jazz fans during the postseason. pic.twitter.com/LquwRmLVNy

"For me, I'm just not going to continue to take disrespect for my family," said Westbrook, who believed the comment to be racially insensitive. "I just think there's got to be something done. There's got to be some consequences for those type of people that come to the game just to say and do whatever they want to say. I don't think it's fair to the players -- not just to me, but I don't think it's fair to the players.

"And if I had to do it again, I would say the same exact thing, because I truly will stand up for myself, for my family, for my kids, for my wife, for my mom, for my dad every single time. I expect anybody else to do the same. So that's kind of where I'm at with the whole situation. As for beating up his wife, I have never put my hand on a woman; I never will. Never been in any domestic violence before. Never have before, but once he said the comment, his wife repeated the same thing to me as well. So that's kind of how that started. I know you guys only got the tail end of the video, but the start of the video is way more important and way more disrespectful than what you guys heard."

After the game, Jazz fan Shane Keisel, 45, told ESPN that he did not yell anything offensive at Westbrook and instead said Westbrook needed to "ice those knees up!"

Once Keisel spoke publicly about the incident, social media sleuths found his Twitter page, which was filled with racist posts and xenophobic memes.