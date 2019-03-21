Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Cleared Up If He Identifies As Black Or Samoan With This Tweet

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finally cleared up many questions surrounding his ethnic identity. After a Twitter debate surrounding the lack of Black champions in the WWE, Johnson chimed in with a tweet.

The conversation all began when some suggested WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon purposely kept Kofi Kingston from becoming a champion during SmackDown Live.

“This is a very believable storyline, in that it features Vince McMahon going to extraordinary lengths to stop a black man becoming champion,” one Twitter user said. Another wrote, “Ever heard of @TheRock?”

Then some began asking whether Johnson considers himself to be one of the few Black people to win the top belt in the WWE.