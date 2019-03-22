Barack And Michelle Obama Sent Alex Rodriguez And Jennifer Lopez A Note Congratulating Them On Their Engagement

Weeks after Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced their engagement to the world, the 44th president of the United States sent a heartwarming message to the happy couple.

On Friday, A-Rod shared a handwritten note he received from former President Barack Obama, who congratulated the pair on behalf of himself and Michelle Obama.

“Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement,” Obama wrote. “After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better.”

In his Instagram post, A-Rod responded with the caption, "This means the world to us,” along with the hashtag “#44.”

This is not the first time A-Rod has encountered Obama. Back in 2009, A-Rod and the rest of the Yankees visited the White House. Also, Lopez performed at one of the Inaugural Balls to honor Obama's 2008 election, reported TIME.