Russell Wilson Signs $140 Million Extension With Seahawks, Making Him The Highest Paid Player In The NFL

NFL sources told ESPN Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson signed a $140 million, four-year contract extension, including a $65 million signing bonus, making him the highest paid player in the NFL.

As part of the deal reached between Wilson, 30, and the team, the quarterback is contractually tied to the Seahawks through the 2023 season, reported ESPN.

Wilson's signing bonus is not only a record high, but the entire deal puts the Seattle star ahead of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was the NFL’s highest paid player last year, earning $33.5 million. Wilson’s deal will earn him a full $35 million a year.

The deal also includes a no-trade clause, the source added.

Wilson announced he reached a deal by posting a video to Twitter of himself and his wife, Ciara, lying in bed.