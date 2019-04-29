Dad Thanks 49ers Draft Pick Dre Greenlaw For Saving Daughter After She Was Roofied At College Party

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Former Arkansas University linebacker Dre Greenlaw made his NFL dreams come true when he was drafted in the fifth round by the San Francisco 49ers on April 27. After the draft, a man recounted a time when Greenlaw saved his daughter’s life from an instance of possible sexual assault.
In a Twitter thread, Gerry Dales said his daughter was a student at Arkansas at the same time as Greenlaw.
According to the thread, his daughter was attending a college party when someone slipped a drug into her drink, causing her to become incapacitated.
Then when the man tried to whisk Dales’ daughter away, Greenlaw stepped in and stopped him.
“‘She's not going anywhere,’” Greenlaw said according to Dales’ tweet.
In a conversation with NBC Sports, Dales said he always wanted to thank Greenlaw and tell his story, but he didn’t want to get the student-athlete into trouble with the football team.
"He was an underage athlete, attending a party where there was alcohol, even though he was not drinking. He was a college football player in the SEC,” he told NBC Sports.
As a player for the Razorbacks, Greenlaw’s stats included 321 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks and three interceptions, according to the 49ers' website.
Greenlaw was the 148th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and now Dales wants everyone to show him some love.
“So, do me a favor,” Dales concluded in his Twitter thread. “Root for Dre. He’s a good kid with a good heart.”
(Photo: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
