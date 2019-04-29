Dad Thanks 49ers Draft Pick Dre Greenlaw For Saving Daughter After She Was Roofied At College Party

Former Arkansas University linebacker Dre Greenlaw made his NFL dreams come true when he was drafted in the fifth round by the San Francisco 49ers on April 27. After the draft, a man recounted a time when Greenlaw saved his daughter’s life from an instance of possible sexual assault.

In a Twitter thread, Gerry Dales said his daughter was a student at Arkansas at the same time as Greenlaw.

According to the thread, his daughter was attending a college party when someone slipped a drug into her drink, causing her to become incapacitated.

Then when the man tried to whisk Dales’ daughter away, Greenlaw stepped in and stopped him.

“‘She's not going anywhere,’” Greenlaw said according to Dales’ tweet.