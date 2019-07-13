Lamar Odom Pens Heartbreaking Note About Being Cut From Big 3

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Lamar Odom was apparently the last person to find out he was cut from Ice Cube’s basketball league Big 3.
Via Instagram, the longtime NBA player reacted to his departure and says he initially found out he was cut from the league via social media.
"I am extremely disappointed with the way that this has been handled," he wrote during a long message in the caption of a throwback pic Odom posted from his college basketball days. "Besides the embarrassment, it’s disappointing to read on IG that this decision had been made, especially without sharing it with myself or my manager."
Odom briefly played for the Enemies this season, and according to Ice Cube, the forward was let go because of health concerns. The Big 3’s stance is that Odom wasn’t in condition to compete and were worried about pushing his health too far. It’s a claim Odom is confused by and one he says changed during the season.
"I have been 100% transparent about my condition before signing the contract, but at that point it wasn't an issue,” he said. “I was told after game #1 that I had been given extra time to get stronger."
While disappointed, Lamar Odom says he still supports Ice Cube and doesn’t want anyone to go at him or Big 3 as a result of his contract termination.
"I am proud & rooting hard for Ice Cube to build this league to the next level. He is the only black male owning a sports league in the USA, just let that one sink in for a moment," he wrote, adding that Big 3 is a “lesson to grow, heal, and become better people.”
See Lamar’s Instagram post below.
View this post on Instagram
As most of you have heard, the @thebig3 decided to deactivate me for the remainder of the 2019 season. I respect @icecube & the other league executives, however, I am extremely disappointed with the way that this has been handled. Besides the embarrassment, it’s disappointing to read on IG that this decision had been made, especially without sharing it with myself or my manager. Only after I heard from the media, I was then told that the big boys cutting checks decided that they had to deactivate me with no real specific explanation. TMZ apparently did manage to get a clear answer from Ice Cube, “my health was their concern.” I have been 100% transparent about my condition before signing the contract, but at that point it wasn't an issue. I was told after game #1 that I had been given extra time to get stronger. I have been working hard daily to get in better game shape. The willingness & intent has always been there to play. The Rhode Island game that is happening tomorrow was the game I have been looking forward to the most as many people know that this is where it all started for me. I am aware that at some point in life we have to accept & surrender to what God has planned or not planned for us — so I am staying positive. I worked very hard to make a comeback in my life & no rejection can stop me. Thank you @TheBig3. I would love for you all not to express any negativity towards the Big3 as I am proud & rooting hard for Ice Cube to build this league to the next level. He is the only black male owning a sports league in the USA, just let that one sink in for a moment. We must always think about the big picture, supporting our brothers & sisters. Let's all be open to live with the concept of feedback because this can help us to improve. I hope that we can use this situation as a lesson to grow, heal and become better people. I salute all of you, thank you for the love & energy. S/O to Ed Brown for letting me wear his jersey for the Slam photoshoot. Much love! -Lamar. #GO #TEAM #ENEMIES !
Photo: Gregory Shamus/Big3/Getty Images
