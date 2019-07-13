Lamar Odom Pens Heartbreaking Note About Being Cut From Big 3

Lamar Odom was apparently the last person to find out he was cut from Ice Cube’s basketball league Big 3.

Via Instagram, the longtime NBA player reacted to his departure and says he initially found out he was cut from the league via social media.

"I am extremely disappointed with the way that this has been handled," he wrote during a long message in the caption of a throwback pic Odom posted from his college basketball days. "Besides the embarrassment, it’s disappointing to read on IG that this decision had been made, especially without sharing it with myself or my manager."

Odom briefly played for the Enemies this season, and according to Ice Cube, the forward was let go because of health concerns. The Big 3’s stance is that Odom wasn’t in condition to compete and were worried about pushing his health too far. It’s a claim Odom is confused by and one he says changed during the season.

"I have been 100% transparent about my condition before signing the contract, but at that point it wasn't an issue,” he said. “I was told after game #1 that I had been given extra time to get stronger."

While disappointed, Lamar Odom says he still supports Ice Cube and doesn’t want anyone to go at him or Big 3 as a result of his contract termination.

"I am proud & rooting hard for Ice Cube to build this league to the next level. He is the only black male owning a sports league in the USA, just let that one sink in for a moment," he wrote, adding that Big 3 is a “lesson to grow, heal, and become better people.”

See Lamar’s Instagram post below.