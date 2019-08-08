'You Had One Job': Simone Biles Puts USA Gymnastics On Blast For Failing To Protect Athletes

Simone Biles has been outspoken about her feelings over USA Gymnastics’ handling of the scandal involving doctor Larry Nassar, who has been accused by 300 athletes of sexual abuse.

Now, the Olympic Gold medalist is stating her anger with the organization publicly. On Wednesday (August 7), during a workout at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, Biles told reporters that USA Gymnastics failed to protect their athletes.

“We had one goal and we did everything they asked us for, even if we didn’t want to,” Biles said as he began tearing up, according to The Hill. “And they couldn’t do one damn job. You had one job. You literally had one job and you couldn’t protect us.”

The statement comes just after Biles tweeted a response to a report from The Washington Post about the findings of a Senate panel on the Olympics and USA Gymnastics and their negligence and enabling of Nassar’s abuse.

“The more I learn, the more I hurt,” Biles wrote. “USAG failed us. USOC failed us. Many failed us. And they continue to fail us. Real and actual change isn’t easy but it’s clear there’s a lot more work that needs to be done.”