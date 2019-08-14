Lamar Odom Opens Up About Dating A Black Woman

Former NBA superstar Lamar Odom is opening up about his new relationship with Sabrina Parr.

During an interview with Gary With The Tea on Dish Nation, the ex-Los Angeles Laker said she’s Black: “It’s the truth. She’s Black.”

Gary jokingly replied, “When a Black woman comes along, ain’t playing.”

“Oh no, I was not playing at all,” replied Parr.

“Yeah, she keeps it real,” Odom added.

Parr, a Cleveland, Ohio native, addressed why she pursued a relationship with Odom in spite of his embattled past.

“I wasn’t attracted to the pain and the drama,” revealed the 32-year-old health and life coach.

“You have to meet people where they are. He was never in a position to be someone’s husband, you know? He was sick, he needed to heal, he needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses. And he never had time to go through that.”

“Sometime pain, I think, attracts women,” Odom explained. “The pain I’ve been through.”

In regards to Odom’s marriage with Khloe Kardashian, the New York native insists that chapter is completely closed: “I’ve definitely moved on.”

He also defended the Kardashian family, admitting, “I knew what I was getting myself into. They always did right by me.”

Parr, who has children with ex-husband Anthony Davis, added that she believed she possessed the “resources and personality” to help Odom through his public struggles, which he detailed in his recent tell-all, Darkness to Light: A Memoir.

The lovebirds officially announced their union on Instagram earlier this month, posting matching social media pictures and captions.