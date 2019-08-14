Lamar Odom Opens Up About Dating A Black Woman

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Former NBA superstar Lamar Odom is opening up about his new relationship with Sabrina Parr.
During an interview with Gary With The Tea on Dish Nation, the ex-Los Angeles Laker said she’s Black: “It’s the truth. She’s Black.”
Gary jokingly replied, “When a Black woman comes along, ain’t playing.”
“Oh no, I was not playing at all,” replied Parr.
“Yeah, she keeps it real,” Odom added.
Parr, a Cleveland, Ohio native, addressed why she pursued a relationship with Odom in spite of his embattled past.
“I wasn’t attracted to the pain and the drama,” revealed the 32-year-old health and life coach.
“You have to meet people where they are. He was never in a position to be someone’s husband, you know? He was sick, he needed to heal, he needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses. And he never had time to go through that.”
“Sometime pain, I think, attracts women,” Odom explained. “The pain I’ve been through.”
In regards to Odom’s marriage with Khloe Kardashian, the New York native insists that chapter is completely closed: “I’ve definitely moved on.”
He also defended the Kardashian family, admitting, “I knew what I was getting myself into. They always did right by me.”
Parr, who has children with ex-husband Anthony Davis, added that she believed she possessed the “resources and personality” to help Odom through his public struggles, which he detailed in his recent tell-all, Darkness to Light: A Memoir.
The lovebirds officially announced their union on Instagram earlier this month, posting matching social media pictures and captions.
Odom also changed his Instagram profile picture to a photo of him and his new love.
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images
