Michael Jordan Gets Emotional At The Opening Of His Medical Clinic In North Carolina

During his playing days, Michael Jordan’s talents seemed otherworldly but when it comes to philanthropy, the basketball legend is proving anyone can be brought to tears over an amazing cause.

In his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jordan gave an emotional speech at the opening of a $7 million medical clinic that would guarantee healthcare for the uninsured in the city.

On Thursday (October 17), the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic held its ribbon cutting ceremony. During his speech, MJ fought back the tears in describing how much it meant to give back to his community.

“It's ... from the heart,” he told the crowd gathered at the grand opening. “I stand here before you as a proud parent, son, obviously a member of this community. You see my name, but yet you see a lot of people behind me and the commitment, especially from my mom, about caring for other people and being a part of a community that matters.”

The center has already been up and running for about three weeks and more than 300 people have reportedly been seen by doctors, social workers and other healthcare professionals.

Jordan donated $7 million to fund the center two years ago in hopes it would benefit financially struggling residents of the Charlotte area and improve access to medical care.

“Today we celebrated the grand opening of the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic,” The center’s social media relayed. 'With Michael's generous $7 million donation, low-income Charlotte residents of all ages now have access to get the affordable medical care they need, with or without insurance.”

The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted along with same day appointments.

Congratulations to Michael Jordan for this most generous offering.

Watch his full ribbon-cutting speech below.