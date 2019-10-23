‘Hey, Hey, Hey!’ Kawhi Leonard Just Gifted Us With A New Meme

Kawhi Leonard made his Los Angeles Clippers debut on Tuesday night (October 22) against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Clippers won the first game in the “Battle For LA” 112-102. Leonard scored 30 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists.

But that wasn’t what had the internet in a frenzy.

Prior to the game, Kawhi was speaking to the crowd at the Staples Center and attempting to get the home fans hyped for the first game and the season.

If you know anything about Kawhi, he does not like the spotlight and is not an extrovert. He is a cerebral and more reserved person. So watching him trying to hype a crowd is awkward and hilarious at the same time.