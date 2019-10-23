‘Hey, Hey, Hey!’ Kawhi Leonard Just Gifted Us With A New Meme

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Kawhi Leonard made his Los Angeles Clippers debut on Tuesday night (October 22) against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Clippers won the first game in the “Battle For LA” 112-102. Leonard scored 30 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists.
But that wasn’t what had the internet in a frenzy.
Prior to the game, Kawhi was speaking to the crowd at the Staples Center and attempting to get the home fans hyped for the first game and the season.
If you know anything about Kawhi, he does not like the spotlight and is not an extrovert. He is a cerebral and more reserved person. So watching him trying to hype a crowd is awkward and hilarious at the same time.
Of course this isn’t the first time the internet has turned Kawhi into a meme. The most unintentionally funny man in the NBA has quite a few memes under his belt.
We all remember his laugh from media day last year as a member of the Toronto Raptors.
There of course was the “What It Do Baby” moment with his then-teammate Serge Ibaka after the Raptors won the championship.
Kawhi is so locked in before games, he wouldn’t even dap up teammate Norman Powell before the team took the floor.
You have to appreciate Kawhi for who he is. A man driven and focused to be the best, who might also be trolling us all on the low.
(Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
