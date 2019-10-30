Usain Bolt Says He Would Join The NFL, But Only With These Two Teams

Olympic legend Usain Bolt may have hung up his track spikes, but he might consider wearing football spikes. American football that is.

The Greatest Sprinter Of All Time was recently asked by TMZ Sports if he would ever consider playing in the NFL.

If nothing else, the world’s fastest man could just run “go routes” or “end zone fade patterns.” NFL Hall of Fame careers have been built on them.

While certainly a far-fetched scenario, Bolt said he would be ready if he received a call from two franchises.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots.

Makes total sense.

Bolt is a generational talent and would like to be around like skill set. Aaron Rodgers might be the most talented thrower of the football we’ve seen. Certainly of this generation.

Bolt is also used to being decorated in glory and achieving the ultimate prize in his sport. The Patriots seemingly make the Super Bowl every year. At worse, the AFC Championship game.

"If Aaron Rodgers or the Patriots called me...If they call me, I'm ready," Bolt said.

Bolt is a big-time Packers fan, referring Rodgers as a “G.”

When asked if he thinks Rodgers is better than Brady, he said, “It’s tight.”