Myles Garrett Says ‘I Know What I Heard’ On Alleged Slur From Mason Rudolph

Myles Garrett isn’t backing down from the allegations he made against Mason Rudolph, which led to a mele last Thursday (November 14) during the Steelers vs. Browns game.

Garrett alleges that Rudolph directed a racial slur at him and that ignited the incident in the closing seconds of the game.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely for ripping off and swinging Rudolph's helmet, hitting the quarterback in the head with it.

After meeting with the NFL to appeal his indefinite suspension for the incident, the league upheld its ruling and “found no such evidence” that Rudolph directed a racial slur at Garrett, according to ESPN.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Garrett said the following:

"I was assured that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and honestly about the incident that led to my suspension. This was not meant for public dissemination, nor was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed.”

"I know what I heard. Whether my opponent's comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact that this has had on the league, the Browns, and our devoted fans."

Rudolph has denied Garrett’s allegations and his attorney stated that what Garrett alleges is a “malicious lie.”

"According to ESPN, in his appeal, Myles Garrett falsely asserted that Mason Rudolph uttered a racial slur toward him, prior to swinging a helmet at Mason's uncovered head, in a desperate attempt to mitigate his suspension,” said Rudolph’s attorney, Timothy M. Younger. “This is a lie. This false allegation was never asserted by Garrett in the aftermath of the game, never suggested prior to the hearing, and conspicuously absent in the apology published by the Browns and adopted by Garrett.”

"The malicious use of this wild and unfounded allegation is an assault on Mason's integrity which is far worse than the physical assault witnessed on Thursday. This is reckless and shameful. We will have no further comment."

For now, Garrett will remain suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season without pay. We will see if the suspension extends into next season.