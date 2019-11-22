Nike’s Value Up $26.2 Billion Since Colin Kaepernick Deal, And They’re Set To Drop His Signature Shoe In December

Looks like Colin Kaepernick is set to join the illustrious list of Nike athletes with their own signature shoe.

According to multiple reports, the shoe is set to debut in December, just in time for the holiday rush.

Nike unveiled the Colin Kaepernick icon jersey in 2018, which sold out almost immediately due to the overwhelming support and fan base the blackballed former quarterback has.

RELATED: Nike Generates $3 Billion In Market Value After Siding With Colin Kaepernick And Pulling 'Betsy Ross' Sneaker

Kap made headlines this past weekend over a scheduled workout with the NFL that he and his team deemed bogus. They opted to host their own workout instead and opened it to the media.

Before Kap took the field for the workout on Saturday (November 16), he appeared to be wearing a unique pair of Air Force 1 Lows.

Several outlets began to report that it was a collaboration between Kap and Nike.

Since Nike signed Kap to an endorsement deal, many of his critics said the sneakers and apparel giant’s business would suffer.

RELATED: Bless Up! Nike’s Colin Kaepernick Ad Generated Over $43 Million In Media Exposure

As of Wednesday (November 20), Nike’s stock rose over 18 percent since the announcement of the Kaepernick deal. The company’s market cap has risen $26.2 billion over the same time period and is valued at nearly $146 billion.

That’s not all based on Kap’s deal. But it completely refutes the notion that associating with Kap would hurt the company financially.

RELATED: Nike Cancels 'Betsy Ross Flag' Air Max 1 After Colin Kaepernick Raises Racial Concerns

In the days since the workout, images of the shoe leaked. Kap’s best friend in the league, Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid, showed off the new fit via Instagram.