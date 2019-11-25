‘Absolutely Zero’ NFL Teams Have Contacted Colin Kaepernick Since Workout, Says Report

Eight days.

That’s how long it’s been since Colin Kaepernick held a workout at Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia.

Zero.

That’s how many NFL teams have expressed interest in the blackballed quarterback, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

There were seven NFL teams in attendance at Drew High School on November 16. The Niners, Eagles, Chiefs, Jets, Redskins, Lions and Titans.

The video of Kap’s workout was sent to the remaining 25 teams by his representatives.

Related: Colin Kaepernick Changes NFL Workout Location

The scouts who were present have been on record saying that Kap still possesses “elite arm talent” and is in great physical shape.

Following the workout, Kap addressed the media.

''I've been ready for three years,'' Kaepernick said. "I've been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we're waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people."

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick’s Attorney Says Two NFL Teams Are Interested In Signing Him After Workout

Kap has been blackballed by the league’s owners for his protest of racial injustice and the sanctioned killing of unarmed people of color by the police.

The workout was originally scheduled by the NFL to take place at the Falcons’ training facility, but lack of trust on both sides led to a last minute venue change.

RELATED: Georgia Congressman Threatens The NFL’s Antitrust Exemption Over Colin Kaepernick

Kap filed a collusion case against the NFL that was settled by the league in February. Several reports say it was for less than $10 million dollars.

In the meantime, Kap continues to wait, while the NFL’s teams continue to deny him a fair shot at employment.