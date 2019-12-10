Success Of Black Quarterbacks Changes What’s Possible For Young Black Boys

Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes in the NFL. Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields in the NCAA.

All quarterbacks. All Black.

“The success of Black quarterbacks in the league is changing the perception of young black quarterbacks and what they think they are capable of,” Quincy Avery told The Undefeated. “They now know if they are good enough, they will get the opportunity to play quarterback.”

Avery is one of the nation’s top quarterback gurus and head of Quarterback Takeover, a training school for young quarterback talent looking to make the next step and play elite high school and college football.

Private quarterback tutoring and programs were almost exclusively white not too long ago, but that has changed.

The rise of the Black quarterbacks in recent years has caused a shift in who Avery sees signing up for his demanding and expensive training programs.

“Oh, definitely, my business is seeing many more black clients,” Avery said. “The success of black quarterbacks in the NFL and in college is changing the way we evaluate quarterbacks and how we think about the things they need to be able to do. They need to be able to move and be dynamic with their legs and extend plays. I think that is more important to many evaluators these days.”

The stereotypes of Black quarterbacks over the last century have been well documented. Not smart enough to read defenses. Can’t lead. Too reliant on athleticism, etc.

This is all coded language by an establishment and those in power to keep the marquee position in the game white.

But as with anything, overwhelming talent will not and cannot be denied.

Parents with athletes as young as middle school age drive hours to attend Avery’s sessions all over the country.

Packages of on field work alone can cost over $1,000. Not to mention the film and classroom study needed to master the position.

Only 1 in 1,000 high school football players make it to the NFL. The number that will become an NFL quarterback are even less than that.

But seeing people that look like you succeed is all that the next great Black quarterback needs.