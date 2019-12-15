Military Investigating White Power Signs Held Up During Army-Navy Football Game

ANNAPOLIS, MD - OCTOBER 19: The Brigade of the Midshipmen line up on the field prior to the game against the South Florida Bulls as two F-18e Super Hornets fly over on October 19, 2019, at Navy - Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire)

Three cadets were seen throwing up what looked like white power signs during ESPN pregame festivities.

Written by Paul Meara

Military officials say they are investigating what appeared to be two cadets making white supremacist hand signals prior to Saturday’s (November 14) Army-Navy football game.

During ESPN’s pregame coverage of the annual academy clash, cadets on both sides of the rivalry, including two from West Point and one from the Naval Academy, made gestures that looked like a white power sign.

At least one of the gestures resembled what the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as "the thumb and forefinger joined together in a circle, the remaining three fingers splayed out behind."

"West Point is looking into it and we do not know the intent of the cadets," Lt. Col. Christopher Ophardt, director of public affairs, wrote to NBC News in an email.

Cmdr. Alana Garas of the Naval Academy said in another email to NBC, "We are aware and will be looking into it."

On the Midshipmen side, a cadet appeared to make what looked like a W and P signal with his hands and continued until someone with gloves tapped him on the hand.

Donald Trump kicked off the game during the coin toss. Navy would end up winning the 120th annual match 31-7.

Photo: Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

