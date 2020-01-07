Kobe Bryant’s Daughter’s Basketball Skills Have Folks Calling Her ‘Black Mambacita’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Gianna “Gigi” Bryant is reportedly only in the ninth grade and her basketball skills are already clear. ESPN Women posted on Twitter, “Gigi Bryant already has @kobebryant's fadeaway jumper.”
Gigi Bryant already has @kobebryant's fadeaway jumper 😳— espnW (@espnW) January 7, 2020
(via @SLAM_HS) pic.twitter.com/NL8ZIrFuPM
According to the Bleacher Report, the 13-year-old has already been named Mambacita, which is a take off of Kobe Bryant’s court name Black Mamba. The five-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers icon is certainly giving his daughter some tips and she clearly has a bright future.
