Marshawn Lynch Gives Young Players Advice: 'Take Care Y'all Bodies, Take Care Y'all Chicken'

Written by Zayda Rivera

Marshawn Lynch knows a thing or two about being financially stable. Now, the Seattle Seahawks running back is giving financial advice to younger players. The Oregonian reports the 33-year-old NFL player came out of “retirement” to play in the final three games of the season, and he is not only healthy, but is also financially comfortable. During a post-game media interview following the Seahawks loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (Jan. 12), Lynch commented on the importance of young players “taking care of their chicken right,” the Oregonian reports.

“This is a vulnerable time for a lot of the young dudes, you feel me? They don’t be taking care of their chicken right, you feel me? So if it was me, and if I had an opportunity to let these young sahabs know something, I’d say take care of y’all money, ’cause that (expletive) don’t last forever,” Lynch said, the Oregonian reports.

Marshawn Lynch in ... Marshawn Lynch out.



(FYI: Chicken = money) pic.twitter.com/WxksSWOPJX — Keith Jenkins (@MrKeithJenkins) January 13, 2020

“I’ve been on the other side of retirement and it’s good when you get over there and you can do what the (expletive) you want to. So I’ll tell y’all right now while y’all in it, take care of y’all bread, so when y’all done, you go ahead and take care of yourself. So while y’all at it right now take care of y’all bodies, you know what I mean? Take care of y’all chicken, you feel me? Take care of y’all mentals, ‘cause look, we ain’t lasting that long. You know, I had a couple players who I played with that they’re no longer here no more, they’re no longer. You feel me?” Lynch continued. “So start taking care of y’all mentals, y’all bodies and y’all chicken for when y’all ready to walk away,” he added, The Oregonian reports. “You’ll walk away and you’ll be able to do what you want to do. I appreciate it. Thank ya’ll. Ya’ll have a good day."

According to the Oregonian, reports indicate that Lynch did not spend any money from his salaries and saved all the money from his contracts during his NFL career. Lynch reportedly lived off the $5 million he pulled in annually from endorsement deals with Nike, Skittles, Progressive and Activision, as well as money he earned from sales of “Beast Mode” shirts, hats and other merchandise during his career, the Oregonian reports.