Exclusive Report: Calabasas Residents Hold Vigil At Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Site

The day began as an idyllic Sunday in Calabasas, the suburbs of Los Angeles. The weather was crisp and a low fog hung in the air, obscuring the tops of the Santa Monica mountains. Around 10:00 a.m., neighbors began texting each other, “Is anyone else seeing the smoke billowing from the valley near Las Virgenes Road and Mulholland Drive?” In a community that was recently ravaged by wildfires, many braced for evacuation. But in the minutes and hours that followed, they realized that something far more tragic had happened -- a helicopter had crashed in the mountains and NBA legend Kobe Bryant was on board.

By 1 p.m., the news of Bryant’s tragic death was confirmed, and compounded by new information that his 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also on board. They were on their way to the nearby suburb of Thousand Oaks for Gianna’s basketball game. While no confirmations have been provided about the other fatalities, neighbors are speculating that they include other members of Gianna’s team and their parents.

As details of the tragedy started to emerge, chaos erupted in the usually sleepy Calabasas neighborhood. Firefighters and other first responders rushed to the scene, where smoke from the crash continued to billow for hours. The news media descended and roads were blocked. And people started gathering. At first in the streets, neighbors emerging from their homes with shocked expressions on their faces, and then transitioning to a more organized vigil in De Anza Park, about a quarter of a mile from the crash site.

