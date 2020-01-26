Kobe Bryant's 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant Reportedly Died In Helicopter Crash

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
News just broke moments ago that Kobe Bryant perished in a helicopter crash. Now, TMZ is reporting that the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna "GiGi" Maria Onore was also on board.
TMZ reports the two, along with three others, were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. The academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.
RELATED: Breaking [Report]: Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash
January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant is known for flying in his helicopter frequently. According to TMZ and confirmed by ESPN, emergency personnel responded to the Sunday morning crash but no one survived. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, was not reportedly among the dead.
Bryant is survived by his three other daughters – Natalia Diamante Bryant, 17, Bianka Bella Bryant, 3, and Capri Kobe Bryant, 7 months.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS