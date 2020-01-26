Kobe Bryant's 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant Reportedly Died In Helicopter Crash

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 27: Gianna Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

She often accompanied the Lakers legend courtside at games.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

News just broke moments ago that Kobe Bryant perished in a helicopter crash. Now, TMZ is reporting that the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna "GiGi" Maria Onore was also on board.

TMZ reports the two, along with three others, were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. The academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.

Kobe Bryant is known for flying in his helicopter frequently. According to TMZ and confirmed by ESPN, emergency personnel responded to the Sunday morning crash but no one survived. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, was not reportedly among the dead.

Bryant is survived by his three other daughters – Natalia Diamante Bryant, 17, Bianka Bella Bryant, 3, and Capri Kobe Bryant, 7 months.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

