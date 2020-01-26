Kobe Bryant's 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant Reportedly Died In Helicopter Crash

News just broke moments ago that Kobe Bryant perished in a helicopter crash. Now, TMZ is reporting that the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna "GiGi" Maria Onore was also on board.

TMZ reports the two, along with three others, were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. The academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.

