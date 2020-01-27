The NBA Postponed Tuesday’s Lakers-Clippers Game Out Of Respect For Kobe Bryant’s Passing

Out of respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna’s sudden and tragic death on Sunday (January 26), the National Basketball Association is postponing Tuesday’s Lakers-Clippers game.

In a statement posted on the NBA’s website, the decision was made to help alleviate the Lakers organization who are still stunned and grieving.

“The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Staples Center has been postponed,” the statement reads. “The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.”

RELATED: Kobe Bryant Explained Why He Rode Helicopters Routinely In A 2018 Interview

It concludes: “The game will be rescheduled at a later date.”