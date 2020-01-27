The NBA Postponed Tuesday’s Lakers-Clippers Game Out Of Respect For Kobe Bryant’s Passing

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Out of respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna’s sudden and tragic death on Sunday (January 26), the National Basketball Association is postponing Tuesday’s Lakers-Clippers game.
In a statement posted on the NBA’s website, the decision was made to help alleviate the Lakers organization who are still stunned and grieving.
“The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Staples Center has been postponed,” the statement reads. “The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.”
RELATED: Kobe Bryant Explained Why He Rode Helicopters Routinely In A 2018 Interview
It concludes: “The game will be rescheduled at a later date.”
The following has been released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/NgrEP2qpDi— NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2020
A future date has not yet been selected for the game.
The Lakers have also issued a statement, which thanks fans for the outpouring of condolences they’ve received since news of the crash broke.
“In consultation with the NBA League office, the game scheduled between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers for Tuesday, January 28 will be postponed and scheduled for a future date.”
It continues: “The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences. This is a very difficult time for all of us. We continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available.”
January 27, 2020
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed yesterday while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks. The aircraft crashed in Calabasas and killed everyone on board.
Photo: Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS