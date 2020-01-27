The NBA Postponed Tuesday’s Lakers-Clippers Game Out Of Respect For Kobe Bryant’s Passing

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 18: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Baron Davis #1 of the Los Angeles Clippers during a preseason game at Staples Center on October 18, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

The Lakers legend and daughter perished in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Out of respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna’s sudden and tragic death on Sunday (January 26), the National Basketball Association is postponing Tuesday’s Lakers-Clippers game.

In a statement posted on the NBA’s website, the decision was made to help alleviate the Lakers organization who are still stunned and grieving.

“The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Staples Center has been postponed,” the statement reads. “The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.”

It concludes: “The game will be rescheduled at a later date.”

A future date has not yet been selected for the game.

The Lakers have also issued a statement, which thanks fans for the outpouring of condolences they’ve received since news of the crash broke. 

“In consultation with the NBA League office, the game scheduled between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers for Tuesday, January 28 will be postponed and scheduled for a future date.” 

It continues: “The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences. This is a very difficult time for all of us. We continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available.”

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed yesterday while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks. The aircraft crashed in Calabasas and killed everyone on board.

Photo: Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

