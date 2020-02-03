Colin Kaepernick Spent Super Bowl Sunday Doing Exactly What You Would Expect

Written by Paul Meara

Colin Kaepernick is an ex-San Francisco 49er, however he didn’t watch his old team play in the Super Bowl, rather, he used his time on Sunday (February 2) to give back to those who are less fortunate. According to TMZ, Kaep was at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem on Sunday, where he spent over an hour with employees touring the building.

After that, he reportedly went to the SCO Family Shelter in Jamaica, Queens where he met his former teammate and friend Eric Reid and the 100 Suits for 100 Men organization. In video obtained by the celebrity news outlet, Kaepernick is seen personally helping some of the men try on suits. The group is a non-profit dedicated to helping underprivileged men and women obtain business-ready clothing in hopes they have a better chance at landing good jobs.

After his stop there, Colin helped serve meals at a shelter with help from the LES Girls Club and Know Your Rights volunteers. Colin Kaepernick’s former team, the San Francisco 49ers, lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl 20-31. He was drafted by and played for the team from 2011-2016 and led them to a Super Bowl during the 2012/2013 season. Watch TMZ's video of Kaepernick here.