BET Networks Honors Life And Legacy Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

BET Networks has announced plans to pay tribute to the iconic five-time NBA Champion, and Academy Award-winning producer, Kobe Bryant, with multiple content specials across the linear, digital and streaming platforms on Monday, February 24, 2020 beginning 1PM ET.

Programming will begin with “BET Remembers: Kobe Bryant,” live commercial-free coverage of Kobe Bryant's Memorial Service, which will be anchored by author and activist, Marc Lamont Hill and co-hosted sports journalist Jemele Hill. Then BET will air the SHOWTIME Documentary: “Kobe Bryant’s Muse,” which looks at Bryant’s illustrious 18-year career beyond his amazing stats. This will be followed by BET & Entertainment Tonight Present: “Kobe: Father, Husband, Legend,” which will include rare footage and reflections from former teammates and friends including Rihanna, L.L. Cool J, Chris Paul, Shaquille O’Neal, Matt Barnes, Alex Rodriquez and many others.

“I am grateful that the BET family had the opportunity to give Kobe his flowers while he was still with us, and we will continue to do so, as his legacy very greatly impacted ours,” said Scott Mills, President, BET Networks. “From recognizing his tenth consecutive NBA All-Star championship on 106th & Park in 2008 to presenting him with the BET Humanitarian Award in 2002 and learning about what shapes his #MambaMentality during Genius Talks at BET Experience 2015, I’m so glad we were and continue to be able to celebrate him as the leader and legend he was to us all. Our prayers are with the Bryant family during this difficult time.”

“BET Remembers: Kobe Bryant” will include the public memorial service celebrating the life of Bryant and his 13-year old daughter, Gianna, who died nearly a month with seven others after their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. The ticketed event will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles starting at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be simulcast on BET, BET.com and all BET social media channels.

Both Marc Lamont Hill and Jemele Hill will offer introspective and personal commentaries about their individual experiences with Bryant throughout the years.

“Kobe Bryant is not only one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen, but also an extraordinary father, husband, entrepreneur and humanitarian,” said Marc Lamont Hill. “Although I’m deeply pained by the loss of my childhood friend, I’m honored to be part of BET’s coverage of his memorial. Through our tears, we plan to bring Kobe home in a way that shows our deep love and admiration.”

“I watched Kobe as a journalist and fan for years, before I got to know him on a personal level,” said Jemele Hill. “He was one of the most driven athletes in the history of professional sports. He wasn’t just trying to be a better player, but a better student, a better friend, a better teammate, a better husband and a better father.”

For more details on Kobe Bryant’s memorial services, including video and editorial content, please visit BET.com and follow @BET & @BETNews using #ForKobeAndGigi