Shaq Shows Off Hilarious Hairline After Losing Bet With Dwyane Wade

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Thanks to Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal just introduced fans to his long-lost friend...his hairline!
During the NBA pregame show on Tuesday (March 3), O’Neal revealed that he lost a bet to Wade and was forced to grow out his hairline.
For the bet, O’Neal predicted that the Milwaukee Bucks would beat the Miami Heat on Monday night. Wade bet correctly and the Heat won 105-89.
“I said so what do you want me to do? Pay you? He said, ‘Nah, you have to let your hairline grow out. We want to see your hairline looking like Kenny Smith,'” O’Neal explained during the show as Wade sat smiling.
O’Neal took to Instagram to show off his new look. He jokingly told his followers to bring on the hurtful comments because he doesn’t care. In his mind, he looks good.
“I just lined it up for y’all, so y’all can see where my hairline stars,” O’Neal said as the camera zoomed in to show his hairline starting far back on his head.
Keeping up the antics, the usually clean shaven NBA star even sang his own remix to Lou Rawls’ classic, “You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine.”
Many fans and NBA players were cracking jokes in his comments section.
“I look good, and I’m proud to do it, and I’m keeping it all week,” O’Neal said.
(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS