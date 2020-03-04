Shaq Shows Off Hilarious Hairline After Losing Bet With Dwyane Wade

Thanks to Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal just introduced fans to his long-lost friend...his hairline!

During the NBA pregame show on Tuesday (March 3), O’Neal revealed that he lost a bet to Wade and was forced to grow out his hairline.

For the bet, O’Neal predicted that the Milwaukee Bucks would beat the Miami Heat on Monday night. Wade bet correctly and the Heat won 105-89.

“I said so what do you want me to do? Pay you? He said, ‘Nah, you have to let your hairline grow out. We want to see your hairline looking like Kenny Smith,'” O’Neal explained during the show as Wade sat smiling.

O’Neal took to Instagram to show off his new look. He jokingly told his followers to bring on the hurtful comments because he doesn’t care. In his mind, he looks good.

“I just lined it up for y’all, so y’all can see where my hairline stars,” O’Neal said as the camera zoomed in to show his hairline starting far back on his head.