Simone Biles Slams USA Gymnastics Organization Over Birthday Tribute

Gymnast and Olympic Medalist Simone Biles decided to take a stand on her birthday.

On Saturday (March 14), the USA Gymnastics organization sent a birthday message to Biles on Twitter which said, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history!”

However, Biles who has accused one of the organization’s doctors of sexual abuse, shot back by responding, “how about you amaze me and do the right thing... have an independent investigation.”

According to People, Biles along with 150 other women and girls have spoken publicly about the sexual abuse they suffered under USA Gymnast doctor Larry Nassar. He is serving a life sentence on charges of child pornography and sexual misconduct

The report also said that USA Gymnastics offered Biles and Nassar’s other accusers a $215 million settlement as part of a bankruptcy exit plan.

Biles turned 23 years old on Saturday. On Instagram, she posted a photo of herself in a peach blouse and ripped blue jeans with the caption, “okuuuuurrr ready for my jordan year! 23🎉.”