Kevin Durant And Three Other Brooklyn Nets Players Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

Kevin Durant and three other players on the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for coronavirus, the organization revealed via public statement. The other three players have not been named, but all four have been isolated and anyone who has been in contact with the players, including on-court opponents, has been informed.

The Nets’ statement says one player is showing symptoms while the other three, including Durant, are asymptomatic.

Durant tells The Athletic that he is feeling fine. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this,” he said.

Durant has been sidelined all season after tearing his Achilles’ tendon last year, while he was playing for the Golden State Warriors.

The NBA suspended its season last week after Rudy Gobert, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year for the Utah Jazz, was tested positive for coronavirus. Donovan Mitchell, another star on the team, also tested positive.

As of March 17, according to The New York Times, over 5,000 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus and at least 100 people have died. There are over 500 reported cases in the state of California.

For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.