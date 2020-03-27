NBA Players Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Share Major Health Update

Some good news on a Friday afternoon: the first two NBA players to have tested positive for COVID-19 have been cleared of the virus and given a clean bill of health.

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz confirmed on March 11 that they tested positive for coronavirus, but after weeks of isolation and medical care, they are now corona-free. What's more, the entire Jazz team and staff have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health, the team said in a statement.

"The UDOH has determined that all Jazz players and staff, including two who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, no longer pose a risk of infection to others," wrote Aaron Falk on UtahJazz.com.

Mitchell then appeared to confirm the news on social media with a simple tweet: