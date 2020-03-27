NBA Players Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Share Major Health Update

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 06: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz and Rudy Gobert #27 talk against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on January 06, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz were diagnosed on March 11.

Published 8 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Some good news on a Friday afternoon: the first two NBA players to have tested positive for COVID-19 have been cleared of the virus and given a clean bill of health.

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz confirmed on March 11 that they tested positive for coronavirus, but after weeks of isolation and medical care, they are now corona-free. What's more, the entire Jazz team and staff have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health, the team said in a statement.

"The UDOH has determined that all Jazz players and staff, including two who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, no longer pose a risk of infection to others," wrote Aaron Falk on UtahJazz.com.

Mitchell then appeared to confirm the news on social media with a simple tweet:

Per the team's official website, "Jazz players and staff will continue to practice distancing while limiting time outside of their home to essential activities, in accordance with recommendations by the NBA and the Centers for Disease Control."

Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

