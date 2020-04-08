Why Some NBA Players Are Reportedly Living Paycheck-To-Paycheck

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down businesses across the country and impacted millions financially--and NBA players are not exempt.

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum discussed the impact the league is facing during The Boardroom with former NBA player Jay Williams.

During the show, McCollum explained that for professional athletes at the lower salary level, the pandemic has resulted in them living close to a paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle since the NBA announced they were suspending the season..

"I would say out of 450 players … 150 probably are living paycheck to paycheck," McCollum said.