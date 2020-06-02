NY Knicks Refuses To Respond To George Floyd’s Death, Reportedly Angering Staff And Players

Written by Madison J. Gray

Players and staff of the New York Knicks, which has not made any public statement about the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, are reportedly furious that the organization has been silent so far on a topic that virtually the entire nation has sounded off on. Knicks owner Jim Dolan said in an email to the staff that the organization has not spoken out because “we are not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters,” according to ESPN.



In a Twitter post, the sports network’s reporter Pablo Torre said that members of the organization are upset that the Knicks have not offered an official statement on the matter.

I'm told that Knicks players and employees are furious that the team hasn't made a public statement about George Floyd. And I just obtained the e-mail that owner Jim Dolan sent to MSG employees today defending the organization's decision to stay silent: pic.twitter.com/xG1BA7tV5V — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 2, 2020

The Knicks and San Antonio Spurs are the only two teams that have not issued public comments about Floyd’s death as sports organizations. However, current and former NBA players have been vocal about their outrage and provided commentary about the recent demonstrations that have ensued as a result of Floyd’s killing. Knicks legend and Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing is one of many who have made his opinions known.

It’s time for our voices to be heard. pic.twitter.com/xQjXeAs7Nw — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) June 1, 2020

Charlotte Hornets owner and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan released a strong statement about police brutality in America saying that he was both sad and “plain angry.”

L.A. Lakers superstar Lebron James has written about the issue on his social feed several times reflecting not only his point of view, but that of others.

“They Fear what they don’t understand/Hate what they can’t conquer/Guess that’s just the theory of man/became a MONSTER”- Words from one of the greatest writers/authors @Nas 🙏🏾✊🏾💪🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 31, 2020

The ending has me in tears!!! Literally 😭😭😭😭😭😭. This isn’t ok the way we’re treated man! I’m so hurtful for my people right this moment https://t.co/fF0HS6qmed — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 30, 2020

Also, in an email to the league, NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his sorrow over Floyd’s death and those others who have died at the hands of law enforcement or from racial profiling, as well as how it impacts the sport and its fans.

"I spent the weekend watching the protests around the country over the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor,” said Silver in his memo. “As a league, we share the outrage and offer our sincere condolences to their families and friends. Just as we are fighting a pandemic, which is impacting communities and people of color more than anyone else, we are being reminded that there are wounds in our country that have never healed.” "Racism, police brutality and racial injustice remain part of everyday life in America and cannot be ignored. At the same time, those who serve and protect our communities honorably and heroically are again left to answer for those who don’t." BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.