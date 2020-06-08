Some NBA Players May Sit Out Season To Honor George Floyd

George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked nationwide protests. NBA players have been vocal about police brutality and now the NBA season may not continue in honor of Floyd.



According to former NBA champion Matt Barnes, some of the game’s biggest stars are considering sitting out the rest of the season in honor of George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of police.

"A couple guys from the Lakers and the Clippers ... there are some whispers about some teams not being comfortable. Some guys want to play and some don't want to play," Barnes said to Yahoo Sports’ podcast DunkBait.