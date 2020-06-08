Some NBA Players May Sit Out Season To Honor George Floyd

Some NBA Players May Sit Out Season To Honor George Floyd

Former baller Matt Barnes spoke out about the proposed abbreviated NBA season.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked nationwide protests. NBA players have been vocal about police brutality and now the NBA season may not continue in honor of Floyd. 

According to former NBA champion Matt Barnes, some of the game’s biggest stars are considering sitting out the rest of the season in honor of George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of police.

"A couple guys from the Lakers and the Clippers ... there are some whispers about some teams not being comfortable. Some guys want to play and some don't want to play," Barnes said to Yahoo Sports’ podcast DunkBait.

The NBA announced it would be returning on July 31 with an abbreviated season and only 22 teams participating. They are slated to play eight regular-season games and then the playoffs.

Barnes recently attended a protest in Sacramento with players from the Kings, including Harrison Barnes, De’Aaron Fox, and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

“We got to beat them with our minds,” he told the crowd. “This is a mental fight. When we say go out and vote, it’s not just to get the orange dude out. It’s the local level and the state level where the laws are made and passed.”

Photo: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

