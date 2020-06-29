Colin Kaepernick’s Life To Be Portrayed In Ava DuVernay Netflix Series

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick made what would be a career-altering decision when he decided to first sit then kneel during the National Anthem. It caused a spotlight to shine on the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback with many following his inspiring movement.

Now critically acclaimed director Ava DuVernay is bringing his life story to the screen.

Colin in Black & White will be a scripted limited drama picked up by Netflix. The six-episode series will examine Kaepenick’s adolescent life focusing on his high school years and the experiences that led him to become the activist he is today. Kaepernick will appear as himself as the narrator of the series, which will cast an actor to play the younger version of the star quarterback.

Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury will write the script and serve as executive producer alongside DuVernay and Kaepernick. Starrbury previously linked with DuVernay on Netflix's Peabody-winning limited series When They See Us, based on the Exonerated 5.

"With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” DuVernay said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

According to Netflix, the drama was conceived in 2019 and the scripts were completed in May. The streaming giant says the series is an introspective look at Kaepernick's early life as a Black child growing up with a white adopted family and his journey to become a pro quarterback and activist.

"Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

It has yet to be announced when the Netflix series will begin streaming.