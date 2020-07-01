NBA To Have Black Lives Matter Mural Painted On Courts In Orlando

The NBA is not letting the “Black Lives Matter” movement be silent once the 2019-20 basketball season reopens at the end of July.

According to ESPN, a “Black Lives Matter” mural will be painted on all three courts the teams will use while playing at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The widely-known slogan will be painted on both court sidelines.

It is also reported that the WNBA will also adopt a similar honor to the BLM movement at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Chris Paul, president of the National Basketball Players Association, who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder told The Undefeated that the union is also planning with the league to allow players to wear “personalized social justice, social cause or charity messages,” on the backs of their jerseys.

“The issues of systemic racism and police brutality in our country need to end,” said Paul in an official NBA statement. “As a union of NBA players and as a league, it is our job to use our collective platform to both put a spotlight on those issues and work to effect change. As players, we have taken a leadership role when it comes to using our voices and implementing practical solutions, but there is much work ahead both in Orlando and long-term to continue the momentum and bring about real, long-lasting change to our society.”

WNBA star, Angel McCoughtry, of the Las Vegas Aces who first brought up the idea shared a photo of her jersey featuring Breonna Taylor’s name on the back.