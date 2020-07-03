NFL To Play Black National Anthem Before Week 1 Games

The NFL will reportedly be playing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song often referred to as the Black National Anthem, before every week 1 game.

According to reports by USA Today, the song will precede “The Star Spangled Banner.” The league is also considering allowing players to wear helmet decals or jersey patches to honor those who have been impacted by police brutality or systemic racism, according to NFL Network’s Steve Wyche.

The decision to wear decals or patches would be left up to individual players, although teams could decide as a whole.

In June, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a video statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, a sharp 180 from the league’s previous stance on peaceful protest during the National Anthem.

"It has been a difficult time for our country," Goodell said in the video, posted to Instagram. "In particular, Black people in our country. First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and all the families who have endured police brutality."

He continued: "We, the National Football League, condemn racism and systematic oppression of Black people. [We] admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest."

While the move to play the Black National Anthem may appease some, many conservatives on Twitter are outraged and have even started a trending hashtag #boycottthenfl.



Since it began trending, others have responded to those triggered over a new song being played before the first week of games. See their responses below.