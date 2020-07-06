WNBA Stars Push To Get Georgia Senator Removed As Atlanta Dream Owner

Several WNBA stars are calling for the removal of Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler as co-owner of Georgia’s Atlanta Dream after her comments on local protests following the murder of Rayshard Brooks.

Appointed to her political seat last December, Sen. Loeffler referred to protestors carrying firearms, in Georgia, an open-carry state, as “unacceptable” and used the phrase “mob rule” according to NY Daily News. Her comments were made during an interview on Fox News and affirmed through a video upload on her official Twitter account.

“We must not allow mob rule. We must not defund the police,” Sen. Loeffler Tweeted out, sharing video footage of her appearance on Fox News.