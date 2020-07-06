WNBA Stars Push To Get Georgia Senator Removed As Atlanta Dream Owner

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Several WNBA stars are calling for the removal of Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler as co-owner of Georgia’s Atlanta Dream after her comments on local protests following the murder of Rayshard Brooks.
Appointed to her political seat last December, Sen. Loeffler referred to protestors carrying firearms, in Georgia, an open-carry state, as “unacceptable” and used the phrase “mob rule” according to NY Daily News. Her comments were made during an interview on Fox News and affirmed through a video upload on her official Twitter account.
“We must not allow mob rule. We must not defund the police,” Sen. Loeffler Tweeted out, sharing video footage of her appearance on Fox News.
Sen. Loeffler has been co-owner of the Atlanta Dream for almost a decade. NY Daily News notes that while players have not vocalized their disapproval of the businesswoman through prior scandals, the athletes are not remaining silent on this particular issue.
A Yahoo Sports columnist reports that Loeffler has a tendency to use harmful rhetoric in the same manner as Donald Sterling, who was forced to sell his stake in the Los Angeles Clippers after a recorded conversation was made public in 2013 using disparaging language about Black people. Sterling was banned from the NBA for life.
Loeffler has been accused of implying that Black Americans do not have the same constitutional rights as non-Black Americans by saying those who are Black holding firearms in her state are perpetrating “mob rule” and supports the anti-LGBTQ Family Police Alliance. In case you didn’t know, the WNBA is mostly composed of Black women, many of whom identify as LGBTQ.
(Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS