WNBA Team Owner Sen. Kelly Loeffler Writes Whitesplaining Opinion Piece For Notoriously Racist Site

Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is up for reelection, is outraged that people are holding her accountable for insisting players on the Atlanta Dream team she co-owns, can’t honor Black Lives Matter.

After players criticized her stance calling the plan to a honor a “particular political agenda" that "undermines the potential of the sport and sends a message of exclusion,” she wrote an opinion piece for the famously racist Daily Caller, which was founded by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, to whine about “cancel culture”

Loeffler incorrectly wrote that Black Lives Matter is a “Marxist group” that “calls for the removal of Jesus from churches, supports the disruption of the nuclear family structure, harbors anti-Semitic views and actively promotes violence.”



None of these accusations are backed up with facts.

While some official members of BLM have said they are inspired by everyone from Karl Marx to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the organization is far from Marxist, which has been laid out several times.

BLM is clearly not violent, it is a reaction to violence and calling for systemic change. Nonetheless, Loeffler appears to frame herself as an expert on the peaceful, multicultural movement.



Loeffler also whined, “The left is lashing out at me. They want to silence me and take away my business.But there’s a much bigger issue, and it has nothing to do with me or with sports.”



She continued, “This is what happens when there is dissent in socialist countries. They try to cancel you when you step out of line. But this is America and I’m not going to bow down to the woke mob. I’m not going to give up on the team because of my personal or political views.”

The irony is that Loeffler tried to cancel the political views of players, the majority of whom are Black women. She urged WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a letter to halt plans for players to wear warm up jerseys reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Her Name” and instead put an American flag on all uniforms and apparel.



Back on July 7, the league issued a statement supporting its players and their decision to speak out, in response to Loeffler's comments: “The WNBA is based on the principle of equal and fair treatment of all people and we, along with the teams and players, will continue to use our platforms to vigorously advocate for social justice.”