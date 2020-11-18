New Orleans Pelicans Hire Teresa Weatherspoon, Making Her The Eighth Full-Time Female NBA Coach

Former WNBA star and Louisiana Tech coach Teresa Weatherspoon has officially been named the eighth full-time female assistant coach in the NBA.

On Monday (November 16), the 54-year-old was promoted by New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy to full-time assistant coach. She was previously a two-way player development coach for the team.

According to ESPN, the other full-time female coaches include Brittni Donaldson, Lindsay Gottlieb, Jenny Boucek, Becky Hammon, Sonia Raman, Lindsey Harding, and Natalie Nakase.

“I am excited about our coaching staff,” Van Gundy said in a statement. “We have a great mix of background, experience, perspective, and expertise."

Weatherspoon took to her Instagram account to celebrate the news. She shared a photo of herself smiling and the caption, “Nobody can remove you or take your place when God has solidified and glorified your position and destination. So grateful to be on this journey with @pelicansnba. Let's gooooooooooo #AlwaysSmiling #Favor #Grace #AllForYou #WontBowDown #GoPels."