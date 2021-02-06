LaMelo Ball Donates Hundreds Of Blankets To Homeless In Charlotte

LaMelo Ball is teaming up with the Salvation Army in order to supply hundreds of homeless people in Charlotte, N.C., with blankets during the peak winter months.

According to TMZ Sports, the donation of 500 blankets is the first the Hornets rookie has made to the charitable organization’s efforts to assist the homeless. A spokesman says the Salvation Army is very excited to partner up with LaMelo.

"There's a lot of need out there so we're thankful when people like LaMelo step up to provide something like this," the spokesperson told the sports news outlet.

The gesture comes at a very crucial time for the city. TMZ reports that the city has seen a 25 percent spike in its homeless population since the coronavirus pandemic began. Temperatures are also supposed to dip into the low 20s over the next few weeks of February.

NBC Charlotte’s Ashley Stroehlein tweeted video of one of the Salvation Army locations that received some of the blankets and showed an elated staff. See the video below.