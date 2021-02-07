Amanda Gorman Honors Pandemic Heroes At The Super Bowl

Amanda Gorman delivered an amazing performance shortly before Super Bowl LV kicked off on Sunday (Feb. 7), becoming the first poet to ever perform at the most-watched event on American television.

She recited an original poem to honor three everyday heroes: James Martin, a Marine veteran, nurse Suzie Dorner, and educator Trimaine Davis. The pandemic heroes were named honorary captains for the Super Bowl, according to NBC Sports.

RELATED: Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman Shares Powerful Message

The 22-year-old Los Angeles native is fresh off making history at the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. At that big event, she became the youngest inaugural poet in American history when she recited her poem, “The Hill We Climb.” She received glowing reviews.

Gorman keeps building an already impressive resume.

In 2014, she became the first Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles and three years later was named the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate.

Here’s a look at her Super Bowl performance.