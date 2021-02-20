Naomi Osaka Wins Australian Open Women’s Title In Straight Sets

Naomi Osaka continued to dominate the women's tennis world Saturday (Feb. 20) as she defeated Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets to win the 2021 Australian Open.

With the victory, the 23-year-old star improved to an incredible 4-0 in Grand Slam finals. In doing so, Osaka won six consecutive games and won the final in less than one-and-a-half hours.

"You don't go into a final wanting to be the runner-up. For me, I feel like every opportunity that I play a Slam is an opportunity to win a Slam," she said after the match, according to ESPN. "So I think maybe I put that pressure on myself too much, but honestly, it's working out in my favor right now."

RELATED: Australian Open Semifinals: Naomi Osaka Defeats Serena Williams

Osaka hit serves reaching 122 mph and produced six aces. She became the first woman to win her first four major finals since Monica Seles did it 30 years ago.

Osaka now boasts an impressive 12-0 record in quarterfinals, semifinals and finals at the majors.

The 2020 AP Female Athlete of the Year is also on a 21-match winning streak that dates to last season and includes her championship at last year's US Open. She also won the Australian Open in 2019.

"What I have learned on and off the court is it's OK to not be sure about yourself,” she said. “For me, I feel like I've always forced myself to, like, be 'strong' or whatever. I think if you're not feeling OK, it's OK to not feel OK. But you have to sort of go within yourself and figure things out in a way."