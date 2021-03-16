Former NFL Star Keyshawn Johnson Mourns Loss Of His FirstBorn Daughter

Former NFL player and current ESPN commentator Keyshawn Johnson announced on Monday evening (March 15) that his firstborn child has died.

Johnson shared the news about the death of his daughter Maia Johnson, 25, on Twitter.

"It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri's, life.