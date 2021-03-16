Former NFL Star Keyshawn Johnson Mourns Loss Of His FirstBorn Daughter

Former NFL player and current ESPN commentator Keyshawn Johnson announced on Monday evening (March 15) that his firstborn child has died.
Johnson shared the news about the death of his daughter Maia Johnson, 25, on Twitter.
"It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri's, life.
He and Shikiri Hightower were married from 1998 to 2002, Yahoo Sports reports.
"She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia's siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."
He is currently an NFL analyst on ESPN’s NFL Live and one of the co-hosts on ESPN Radio’s weekday morning show.
“Our thoughts are with Keyshawn and his family as they deal with this unthinkable tragedy,” the network said in a statement. “He has the full support of his ESPN family.”
Keyshawn is the father to Keyshawn Jr., 22, London, Vance, and Shyla Johnson.
He remarried in 2014 to Jennifer Johnson.
After playing for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers, the pro athlete retired in 2006.
The cause of death of Maia has not yet been revealed.
(Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
