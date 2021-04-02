Draymond Green: WNBA Women Are ‘Complaining’ About Pay Gap, Wants More Action

Draymond Green may not have chosen the best phrasing to relay his displeasure over the lack of progress in closing the NBA/WNBA pay gap, but he’s getting the message out.

The Golden State Warriors forward spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Kerith Burke recently and said he’s "really tired of seeing [female athletes] complain about the lack of pay" and insisted the time for words is over.

Green says he believes WNBA players are "doing themselves a disservice by just complaining."

RELATED: Draymond Green Highlights Double Standard In Treatment Of NBA Players

Burke pushed back and said “women are doing more” than just voicing their displeasure, according to the celebrity news outlet. Green then attempted to further explain his position.

"They’re not laying out steps that they can take to change [the pay disparity]," he said. "So, it’s coming off as a complaint."

He added: "Because the people that can change it, they’re just going to continue to say, 'Well, the revenue isn’t there. The revenue isn’t there. So, if you don’t bring in the revenue, we can’t up your pay.' They’re going to keep using that."

Draymond says female athletes need to come together to hold advertisers, organizations and their league accountable and responsible for effectively marketing women’s sports. He also added he considers himself an ally to the women’s equal pay movement.

Watch the interview segment below.