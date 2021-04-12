Nets' Kyrie Irving Claps Back on Dennis Schröder N-Word on Twitter After Lakers Game Ejection

NBA point guard Kyrie Irving is speaking out about his disdain of the N-word after he was ejected alongside Dennis Schröder on Saturday (April 10.) It was the first time either player had been removed from a game.

Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schröder both got ejected for the first time in their careers 😳 (via @espn ) pic.twitter.com/Hewkgofalm

During the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Brooklyn Nets, Irving and Schröder had a heated exchange in the third quarter after Irving was called for a foul. After Schröder responded to the foul call, the argument became heated between the two sparked, allegedly including the use of the N-word.

RELATED: Kyrie Irving Pays Off Tuition For 9 Lincoln University Students

On Sunday (April 11), Irving took to Twitter to address the word, what he calls a "derogatory racial slur."