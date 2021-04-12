Trending:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets have words after Irving was called for a foul against Schroder in the third quarter at Barclays Center on April 10, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.Both Irving and Schroder were issued double technical fouls and ejected from the game.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Nets' Kyrie Irving Claps Back on Dennis Schröder N-Word on Twitter After Lakers Game Ejection

The point guard took to Twitter to address the negative connotation behind the N-word after a heated exchange with Dennis Schröder.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Angela Wilson

NBA point guard Kyrie Irving is speaking out about his disdain of the N-word after he was ejected alongside Dennis Schröder on Saturday (April 10.) It was the first time either player had been removed from a game.

During the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Brooklyn Nets, Irving and Schröder had a heated exchange in the third quarter after Irving was called for a foul. After Schröder responded to the foul call, the argument became heated between the two sparked, allegedly including the use of the N-word. 

RELATED: Kyrie Irving Pays Off Tuition For 9 Lincoln University Students

On Sunday (April 11), Irving took to Twitter to address the word, what he calls a "derogatory racial slur."

It hasn't been confirmed what exactly was said between the ballers or what set either of them off. A Twitter user captioned what Irving allegedly replied, "don't call me no n***a, bro… you don't know me like that… watch your f***ing mouth."

ESPN reports Irving will miss tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to "personal reasons."

The Lakers went on to win the game, 126-101.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

