Warren G’s Son Olaijah Griffin Signs With NFL Team Buffalo Bills

Warren G is celebrating after his son signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Olaijah Griffin’s name was not called during the NFL draft, which was a huge blow to rapper Warren G.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories, “This draft sh*t was one of the hardest things I been through besides losing my mother, mother-in-law, my grandparents and aunties and brother and for things to go the way they went was totally exhausting.”

He continued, “I love football but it will be a long time before I get back into it again that’s just me. F**k everybody who had something to say #CarSalesmen.”