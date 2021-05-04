Trending:

Warren G’s Son Olaijah Griffin Signs With NFL Team Buffalo Bills

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: USC Trojans defensive back Olaijah Griffin (2) looks on before a college football game between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans on November 23, 2019, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 22-year-old broke the news on social media.

Written by BET Staff

Warren G is celebrating after his son signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Olaijah Griffin’s name was not called during the NFL draft, which was a huge blow to rapper Warren G. 

He wrote on his Instagram Stories, “This draft sh*t was one of the hardest things I been through besides losing my mother, mother-in-law, my grandparents and aunties and brother and for things to go the way they went was totally exhausting.”

He continued, “I love football but it will be a long time before I get back into it again that’s just me. F**k everybody who had something to say #CarSalesmen.”

However, things quickly changed. Olaijah Griffin, 22, revealed he is packing his bags for upstate New York. On May 2, the former USC cornerback announced he signed with the Buffalo Bills, writing on Instagram, “Ready to win a super bowl @buffalobills bills mafia I’m ready to work.” 

Warren G also celebrated by posting a photo on Instagram of his son with this hashtag #billsmafia.

See Olaijah Griffin’s post below:

(Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

